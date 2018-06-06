Top honours at Noosa Queensland Day Awards
WHERE would we be without our volunteer workforce?
This week a deserving bunch of volunteers was honoured at the Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards held at The J on Monday night.
A total of 31 people, from a broad range of community and business sectors including community associations, professional services, sporting clubs, regional events and local initiatives, received a Queensland Day medallion and certificate of appreciation.
In presenting the awards, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said she had seen first-hand the incredible impact these unsung heroes had made in our community.
"It was a brilliant celebration of the outstanding work and dedication of our people, who are truly making the difference and creating positive change,” Ms Bolton said.
"I continue to be in awe and admiration for the incredible work they are doing every day.
"From projects that build facilities utilising our young unemployed, to immense environmental clean-up operations, providing recreation and support for both our children and our elders, to raising funds for essential services.
"Where would Noosa be without them?
"As the Member for Noosa, it gave me great pride to continue the tradition of presenting these awards, and I look forward to celebrating with many more recipients next year.”
The Noosa News is a proud sponsor of the annual awards, along with Tewantin Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and Noosa One Stop Print and Sign Centre.
WINNERS
Johanne Wright
Wendy Catlin
Winifred Wynn
Russell Green
Valda McLean
Doug Reynolds
Jan Bentley
Clytie Glass
Barry Stewart
Deidre Marczynski
Maura Harvey
Mark Harvey
Susan Nyman
Chris Bell
Kay Ferreira
Paul Cluck
Danielle Taylor
Dorothy Lloyd
Alice Shipp
Heather Ford
Val Donpon
Keith Donpon
Barry Bridger
Alison Cooper
Lachlan Stevens
Rhowena Branco
Cherry Bright
Jessica Scurrah
Don Grehan
Kate Bowmaker
Tracey Gilmartin