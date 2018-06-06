Top honours at Noosa Queensland Day Awards

DESERVING: Award recipients and sponsors celebrate the Noosa Electorate 2018 Queensland Day Awards presented on Monday night.

WHERE would we be without our volunteer workforce?

This week a deserving bunch of volunteers was honoured at the Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards held at The J on Monday night.

A total of 31 people, from a broad range of community and business sectors including community associations, professional services, sporting clubs, regional events and local initiatives, received a Queensland Day medallion and certificate of appreciation.

In presenting the awards, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said she had seen first-hand the incredible impact these unsung heroes had made in our community.

"It was a brilliant celebration of the outstanding work and dedication of our people, who are truly making the difference and creating positive change,” Ms Bolton said.

"I continue to be in awe and admiration for the incredible work they are doing every day.

"From projects that build facilities utilising our young unemployed, to immense environmental clean-up operations, providing recreation and support for both our children and our elders, to raising funds for essential services.

"Where would Noosa be without them?

"As the Member for Noosa, it gave me great pride to continue the tradition of presenting these awards, and I look forward to celebrating with many more recipients next year.”

The Noosa News is a proud sponsor of the annual awards, along with Tewantin Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and Noosa One Stop Print and Sign Centre.

WINNERS

Johanne Wright

Wendy Catlin

Winifred Wynn

Russell Green

Valda McLean

Doug Reynolds

Jan Bentley

Clytie Glass

Barry Stewart

Deidre Marczynski

Maura Harvey

Mark Harvey

Susan Nyman

Chris Bell

Kay Ferreira

Paul Cluck

Danielle Taylor

Dorothy Lloyd

Alice Shipp

Heather Ford

Val Donpon

Keith Donpon

Barry Bridger

Alison Cooper

Lachlan Stevens

Rhowena Branco

Cherry Bright

Jessica Scurrah

Don Grehan

Kate Bowmaker

Tracey Gilmartin