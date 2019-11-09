‘Top marks’ for standing strong together

A view of fires from the Noosa River with the countryside in flames … a paradise worth fighting for.

A view of fires from the Noosa River with the countryside in flames … a paradise worth fighting for.

NOOSA’S resilience has again been tested to its core, and once again, has come through with flying colours … if a little frayed and singed at the edges. Of course we have lost a house which is a terrible outcome, but we have been mostly spared to this time, the horror that has unfolded in northern New South Wales.

The everyday Noosa people, owe a great debt to so many, mostly faceless heroes. Starting with the tireless, fatigue-defying Local Disaster Management Group led from the front foot by Mayor Tony Wellington. They, along with the amazing frontline troops, have stood up when it counted, not for the first time and certainly not for the last. Their payment, I’m sure isn’t our undying gratitude. In their eyes, I suspect, they were just doing their 24/7 job. And unfortunately will have to do again.

Here is some positive news from the most toughest of times, the Noosa local disaster management group latest report is that police, amid all the emergency evacuations of thousands of locals, reported no complaints of criminal activity. Which freed them up to begin managing traffic as many people returned to their saved homes.

The LDMG briefing heard during the late afternoon briefing there were still 58 fire crews on the ground, two water bombing aircraft and an observation flyover.

The ground zero tally was, despite the human heart ache and property losses, 2830 hectares of land burnt out at that stage.

The group’s recap was Tewantin residents can return with exceptions of Cooroibah, Ringtail Creek and Noosa Banks.

The evacuation centres that remain open are Noosa Leisure Centre in Wallace Dr and Cooroy Library.

With extreme hot weather forecast for midweek in most parts of SEQ, the time is now to take a deep breath, suck up the slight easing in this relentless dry, and do what Noosa does best … lead from the front foot. This is not over, but Noosa, inspired by the volunteer firefighters, once again … top marks. Hang in there and hang together.