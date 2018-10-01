Top marques for Brit car show
MAYBE calling this year's Noosa Classic Car Show at Lions Park a British car spectacular was a mistake in hindsight.
We certainly got the British cars, but they were accompanied by some British weather for the day.
But that didn't deter enthusiasts, who feasted their eyes on UK marques such as Riley, Lotus, Jaguar, Aston Martin and more.
Brisbane's Craig Harris found his fully restored 1973 Jensen Interceptor MkIII in a Jimboomba barn - with a tree growing through it.
"I'm its second owner; it's in its original colour (Pacific blue), upholstery and drive chain.
"It's worth around $140,000 today.”
Maroochydore's Peter and Holly Morgan of the Jaguar Drivers Club presented their Jaguar 3.8 Mk 2.
"It won Best Presented Car in a rally in the Barossa this year,” Peter said.
Richard Coles of the Brisbane Ford Owners Car Club showed off his imported 1969 Cortina Mk 2 1600 GT convertible.
"It's only one of two in Australia, and one of only 400 ever made,” he said.
Today it's worth about $60,000.
Burpengary's Richard Batty owns a Rolls-Royce originally purchased by Perth tycoon Richard Holmes a Court, shortly before he died.
"It's only got one phone - but it still works,” Richard said.