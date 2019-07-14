Top musical theatre is coming to Noosa

TELL Madison Thew-Keyworth there is something she cannot do and she will pretty much prove you wrong.

Having been told from a young age she would need to leave the Coast if she wanted to pursue a career in performing arts, Madison is now working to make the Coast a hub for world-quality theatre productions.

Madison is owner-producer of the Noosa-based Mad About Theatre company, founded in 2015 and now in the throes of rehearsing for its upcoming Rock of Ages musical production.

The Mad About Theatre company has previously produced My Brilliant Divorce, Chicago, A Chorus Line and Annie both in Noosa and Caloundra, and last year staged the Australian premiere of Disenchanted before the show was officially premiered in Melbourne.

Rock of Ages will be performed in Noosa in September.

It includes classic songs such as I Want To Know What Love Is, Feel The Noise, and Hit Me With Your Best Shot as Hollywood legends collide in a crusade to save the Bourbon Room from demolition.

Madison Thew-Keyworth.

"I grew up here on the Coast and was told that I'd have to move away interstate or overseas if I wanted to pursue a career in the arts," Madison said.

"I live in one of the best parts of the world and I thought, 'well why can't we have our own industry right here?'."

Rock Of Ages will be performed at The J in Noosa on September 20 and 21.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows and available online or by phone.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and above.