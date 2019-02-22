Top of the class for St Andrew's

When I finish school I want to travel down the coast of Australia in a van. I then want to study business and open a pub. Reid Peebles

ST ANDREW'S Anglican Colleges has topped the class for best school in the Noosa region after official data was released this week.

While students received their OP scores last December, data from Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Year 12 Outcomes 2018 report revealed the rank of each Queensland school's performance based on the percentage of OP-eligible students.

The Peregian Springs school placed third overall on the Sunshine Coast and 23rd in Queensland after 32 percent of students received an OP 1-5.

Principal Chris Ivey congratulated the 2018 cohort.

"It's always humbling when our students achieve the way they did last year, a reflection on the hard work of both our students and staff.”

St Andrew's Year 12 students (front) Riley Mackeown, Maddie Seelhofer, Emily Harper, (back) Sam Young, Lucie Tolhoek, Reid Peebles and Ewan Bell discuss the school year ahead and their future aspirations. Caitlin Zerafa

Current Year 12's have hit the ground running with assessment and exam preparation and despite the hard work ahead, the students look forward to making the most of this year's opportunities.

"I think you get out what you put in and this is the pinnacle of our eduction,” Ewan Bell said.

Leader Lucie Tolhoek said this year will be about coming closer as a grade and making new traditions.

"We have a few projects we're working on. We want to do up the Year 12 cafe so we can enjoy it as well as future Year 12's.”

Sam Young is looking forward to school events.

"I think we are all wanting to make the most of all the opportunities. The sports carnivals will be a great way for us to give back to younger grades.”

The main focus will be working hard to achieve their goals and desired OP scores before the current system is phased out and replaced with the ATAR system next year.

Good Shepherd Lutheran College and Sunshine Beach State High School School also made the coast's top ten list coming in at sixth and seventh respectively. (See Noosa comparison list below.)

Good Shepherd principal Anthony Dyer said it was a great reflection on the school.

"Long term we have a significant number of students who have intentions to do tertiary study,” Mr Dyer said.

"The whole program is a way for them to get to where they want to go and seeing those OP results translate into strong offers is great.”

Mr Dyer said 80 per cent of their 2018 Year 12 students received their first study preference for university.