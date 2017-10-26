News

Top restaurants are found in Noosa

PRESTIGE: Chef Zeb Gilbert, from Noosa restaurant Wasabi.
THE Good Food Guide has announced the six best Sunshine Coast restaurants, and three of them can be found in Noosa.

Noosa Heads' Wasabi was the highest rated Sunshine Coast restaurant included in the 2018 Guide, receiving two hats from an independent, anonymous panel of reviewers.

Fellow Noosa restaurants Rickys River Bar and Restaurant and Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar all received one hat, as did Montville's The Long Apron, Yandina's Spirit House and Maleny's The Tamarind.

To achieve a hat is a pinnacle of a chef's career and a restaurant's history, and the term "hatted” has become embedded in the Australian lexicon.

"Hatted restaurants deliver not only outstanding food and service but they also contribute to local economies, tourism and culture,” Good Food Guide co-editor Roslyn Grundy said.

"So it's great to be shining a spotlight on top dining destinations.”

The Good Food Guide 2018 retails nationally in newsagencies and online at http://www.thestore.com.au/goodfood for $29.99.

