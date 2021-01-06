Top slice of beach holiday Essence worth $1.2 million

One of the architecturally designed Essence of Peregian Beach apartments.

After more than a dozen years in the making the final redevelopment of the old Peregian Beach caravan park site is being snapped up by eager investors.

Century 21 Noosa’s Mike Hay has been impressed by the take up rate of the 20 three, four and five bedroom luxury beach holiday apartments ready to be built by the Scanlon Group headed by Tony Scanlon.

Mr Scanlon has already delivered the IGA supermarket and shopping village. After protracted legal wrangling with the Noosa Council is going ahead with a 32-room motel beside his Essence of Peregian Beach resort apartments.

“We’ve sold just over 50 per cent of the 20 beach houses,” Mr Hay said.

The overall development plans for the old caravan site at Peregian.

And if not for a decision by the developer to hold back the release of the remaining apartments for now, Mr Hay believes the whole complex could sell out in a week.

The starting price for those already snapped up is $800,000 and the most expensive sold to date is $1,225,000.

He said Essence sales have come from Melbourne, Orange, Brisbane and local investors, with out of towners keen to holiday let as well as enjoy a Peregian Beach stay in their own architecturally designed apartment.

From caravan park to glamour beach holiday stays – that's the outcome for this prime Peregian Beach site.

“I think they’re just really good value being so close to the beach and the village,” Mr Hay said.

“I think it will be great for Peregian, the IGA … the whole development these guys did is very popular.

“It’s a classic story of persistence and believing in the location and now it’s all come to fruition.”

The David Low Way site backs on to Noosa National Park and tucked in behind the popular local pub.