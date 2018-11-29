Top student now a teacher-in-training

IF HER future high school students need study tips, pre-service teacher Emma White of Noosaville is the right person to give advice on academic success.

Emma has just graduated with a Bachelor of Public Relations from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a near-perfect score of 6.89 from a possible 7, earning a University Medal for her achievement.

And now she's racking up more top marks towards a Master of Teaching, to fulfil her dream of leading a class of her own.

"I just can't wait to start teaching,” said the 21-year-old.

"My passion for the profession was ignited after my first day of placement at Sunshine Beach State High School where the teaching staff were incredibly welcoming, knowledgeable and supportive.

"By the end of my placement, I knew this was the start of a rewarding lifelong career.”

Emma said it was rewarding to instil values in students such as self-confidence, respect, perseverance and self-love at a crucial time in their lives as they navigated their futures.

"Many high school students are often facing issues such as bullying, mental health issues, low self-esteem and family problems, so I want to create a classroom culture in which every student feels valued and safe to be their true authentic selves and equip them with resilience to overcome life's obstacles both in and out of school.”

Emma said her Public Relations degree - and the industry connections she made throughout her studies - have set her up to teach English and business, while equipping her to engage students through storytelling.