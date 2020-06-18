Top time to hit the water

Noosa surfer Tim Bain tearing the top off a solid peak with style.

Noosa surfer Tim Bain tearing the top off a solid peak with style.

WHAT a week of perfect waves – we really do live in a surfer’s paradise!

All points have had long lines and clean walls with the SSE offshore breeze.

The sand is moving around sharpening up the banks Ti Tree the standout this week at the 2-3ft mark.

It’s real crowded out there, more than we have ever seen before a lot of care is needed.

Loose boards are dangerous and surfers need to take this seriously it’s too late once the damage is done.

If a surfer is up its their wave don’t paddle for it give them a fair go, it will be your turn next and you would expect the same courtesy.

The current East swell should peak today in the 4ft range solid.

It’s a morning high tide with the sand the way it is it should run right through the tides. Boiling Pot on high could be a surprise session.

The swell will hold through Saturday smaller but still Easterly direction, winds will be a bit funky from the ESE slight ruffle but with clean sections.

The best session could be low tide hit around midday as the waves drain a bit more bottom and run down the points.

Sunday the swell will still be around the 2-3ft mark on the open beaches with winds swinging to the North.

That north wind has been standing peaks up slightly choppy but clean faces and opening up classic summery Sunshine.

Out front of the Surfy and along to Pilchers has a few there’s a smoking left bank but you have to look for it.

Next week winds swing back west perfect offshore for the opens the size will fade but super clean.

We can expect peaks from Nth Shine right down to Burgess. Might even be able to get your log out on the beachies.

The back end of the week is again shaping up for a hit of more South swell check Noosa West on the high and River-mouth on mid the left down there is looking the goods.

The Noosa Boardriders Club Shotgun Shootout Open series is on this weekend.

The surfing will be fast with WQS surfers Thom Cervi, Noah Stocca, Connor Lyons and Cooper Davies ready to hit it.

They will have to be on their toes as NBC juniors Luke Skelton, Ben Lorenston and Tim Bain are also in the hunt.

These kids love their sport and are on fire.

I get the sense it marks a changing of the guard. Over the years generations of Noosa locals have enjoyed the competition and mateship of our club it’s a community club with a long history.

Tim Bain taking over where father Mark Bain left off, the 1981 winner of Noosa’s prestigious Noel Atkinson Memorial Contest.

To win a Noel was the pinnacle of Noosa surfing competition to honour a well-loved local mate.

Here’s a shot of Tim tearing the top off a solid peak with style.

His boards a Campbell designed Exo Flex by Stuart and Ryan Campbell making boards here since the 70”s.

It’s a rich surfing history we have with the Noosa Malibu Club, Noosa Boardriders Club, Local board-builders from Kevin Platt, David Harpo Hutchison, Bill Wallace, Chris Cornell, Peter White to Thomas Bexton and the free surfers who make it the diverse cultural mix of the Noosa surfing community.

Share, Respect, Preserve …

Good Surfing

Mick Court