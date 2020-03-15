Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Torn apart: One dead as car distintegrates

by Cloe Read & Kate Kyriacou
15th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a car ploughed into a house at Moorooka in Brisbane's south today.

It is understood police are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident happened on Gladstone St, Moorooka, about 10.50am, with the vehicle overturning and striking the house.

One occupant died at the scene while a second was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandria Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Police urged motorists to avoid the eastern end of Muriel Ave.

Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
crash death medical episode traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Noosa CrossFit workout centre

        premium_icon New Noosa CrossFit workout centre

        News New move for fitness team in Noosa ready to pay big dividends.

        NEW OPPONENT: Noosa Tigers told how to beat coronavirus

        premium_icon NEW OPPONENT: Noosa Tigers told how to beat coronavirus

        News Noosa Tigers players on virus alert as the season looms and AFL urges – stay away...

        A stimulus to beat the viral business blues

        premium_icon A stimulus to beat the viral business blues

        News Noosa business boost in the wake of viral threat.

        Will Noosa send Bachie stars home amid virus concerns?

        premium_icon Will Noosa send Bachie stars home amid virus concerns?

        News Will the 600-capacity Noosa venue still be opening the doors for the reality TV...