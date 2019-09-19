Menu
Login
"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said
Politics

Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

More Stories

climate change scott morrison torres stait islander

Top Stories

    Tewantin students wow audience with performance

    Tewantin students wow audience with performance

    News Tewantin State School’s talented students take out award

    Health survey up and running

    Health survey up and running

    News Tewantin honours student researching a rare genetic disorder that causes a range of...

    Smoke lingers in Noosa region

    Smoke lingers in Noosa region

    Breaking Smoke is hanging in the air this afternoon, after reports another fire had broken...

    The silent disease bringing this family closer

    The silent disease bringing this family closer

    News A Tewantin family say community and family support is vital to help on their...