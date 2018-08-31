Touch of sparkle, fun and pamper

BELLES OF THE BALL: Beauty spa fun for young girls at Noosa newest party venue, Tilly Belle.

TILLY Belle will soon be the must on every little girl's birthday party wishlist.

Having recently opened and a one-of-a-kind on the Sunshine Coast, the 'Little Miss Beauty Day Spa' promises a bit of magic and sparkle.

Run by the Girt family, mum Alison and daughters Courtney and Taylor have pooled their talents as hairdressers and beauticians to create a unique experience for girls aged 4-13.

"It's all about having fun, making it magical and making really happy memories,” Alison said.

"We want to step it back to old fashion fun.”

Tilly Belle offer birthday parties, occasional events and workshops.

"How it started was we held a spa party for my sister last year and from that we thought well there's nothing really on the Coast for children's birthday parties,” Courtney said.

"We come from a family of pretty much all girls and we wanted to provide a fun and safe environment.”

They have birthday parties covered, right down to the invitations, and offer a range of different packages and extras to cater for different budgets and needs.

"Parents can sit down and have a coffee, we do everything,” Alison said.

"We even do personalised invitations and send them out in the post,” Courtney added.

"We want every girl to have that sparkle, that is what we are about - the magic.”

Lolly bags and party food is included and there is a parents lounge with a coffee machine and fancy tea party.

From their on-site boutique shop they also sell their Tilly Belle Collection beauty products including face masks, body butters and lip balms.

"Everything is 100 per cent natural that we are using in the shop, even the nail varnish is non-toxic,” Alison said.

Each party can cater 20 girls and about eight adults and each event is made age appropriate.

"We are really proud of what we have achieved and we want to share it with everybody,” Alison said.

For party information, and workshop dates visit their website or Facebook page or email info@tillybelle.com.au.

Tilly Belle is located in the Noosa Homemaker Centre, opposite the McDonald's drive through.