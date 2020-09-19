Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Karen Gilliland, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
Karen Gilliland, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
News

TOUCHING: Slain nurse’s short stories published by friend

Carlie Walker
19th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOOK of children's stories, written by a nurse before she died, has been published by a close friend.

Mum of three Karen Gilliland was allegedly murdered by her husband, Nigel Gilliland, in June.

Since then her brother, Bryan Cranston, and mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Nev O'Sullivan who live in Hervey Bay, have made the decision to relocate to Rockhampton to be with her children.

In a post on the Go Fund Me page started to raise money for Karen's children, Bryan updated those who had supported the family on the publication of her stories.

"In her spare time, Karen liked to write children's stories," he wrote.

"As a way of honouring her memory, one of Karen's good friends and work colleagues, Melissa - who is an amazingly talented artist - worked tirelessly to publish the first of Karen's stories, which is now available to buy online.

The name of the book is 'Where is Selma?'

The children's book by Karen Gilliland.
The children's book by Karen Gilliland. Contributed

"The main chicken in the story, Selma, is the name of one of Karen's kids' chooks," Bryan wrote.

"Saul, Lara, and Jade each wrote a short tribute to their mum for the book too.

"This is a lovely tribute to Karen."

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family has raised $59,110 and Bryan posts regular updates about the children's wellbeing.

Last month Bryan announced the family would be moving to Rockhampton.

"The three kids are doing okay, but as one would expect it is a struggle and challenging for them to accept their new life - it's all very real for them" he wrote.

"We have a long and difficult road ahead but we will get there."

Mr Gilliland remains remanded in custody, charged with murder and entering premises with intent.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.  

To buy a copy of the book, click here.

More Stories

book children's stories hervey bay nurse rockhampton
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        Premium Content I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        News A sex worker for the past three years, Nikki Vee knows the good, the bad and everything in between about the industry.

        Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

        Premium Content Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

        News Authorities are investigating the crash

        Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Premium Content Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Boxing A Cooroy boxing coach who says his name has been “dragged through the mud” has had...

        NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Premium Content NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Rugby League Complicated situation has forced a player into self isolation.