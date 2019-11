REMEMBRANCE Day was a time for reflection, deep respect and appreciation for those who gave their lives to protect ours.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton thanked the Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch team for the solemn observance on Monday.

Ms Bolton said the Tewantin State School band provided the moving musical setting “for all who laid wreaths, shared prayer, and contributed to making this a special morning.”

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day