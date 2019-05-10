Tough chance for locals renting in Noosa

URGENT NEED: Noosa needs plenty more affordable housing and cheaper rents.

NOOSA'S rental vacancy rate has eased slightly in the latest figures while the Sunshine Coast region has moved from the tight to the healthy range, according to the REIQ latest quarterly report.

But at 2 per cent, up from 1.5 per cent, Noosa's lack of rental accommodation is a full percentage point behind the new Coast average.

That improved from the previous rate of 1.7 per cent.

"The Sunshine Coast does have an element of seasonality to it, with hospitality and fruit picking workers coming in during the spring and summer periods and then leaving during the winter period,” the REIQ report said.

"This influences the vacancy rate and we traditionally see an up-tick as we head into the cooler quarters.

"However, local agents are also telling us this market is easing beyond those seasonal factors, in small pockets, as supply dilutes demand.”

This compares to the Greater Brisbane market, which includes Brisbane local government area, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redlands, has held "reasonably steady” at 2.2 per cent.

"This market has delivered consistent vacancy rates since June 2017, with results ranging from 2.2 to 2.8 per cent for about eight quarters.”

The Fraser Coast rental situation remains tight at 1.1 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent.

"Few rentals are advertised on popular listing portals such as realestate.com.au and tenants are struggling for choice. Landlords definitely have the upper hand and local agents are telling us that they have multiple applicants per property.”

On the Gold Coast social housing initiatives have helped see tight March quarter results ease in April, according to local agents.

The REIQ notes "a strong level of new rental supply has come online and this has had an immediate impact on the market”.

"The Smith Collective has released a second stage of dwellings, now offering 300 rentals.”

