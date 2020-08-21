Tough get going out in the middle

EUMUNDI DRAGONS JUNIOR RUGBY

U11 Match Report by Team Manager Pamela Campbell-Jones

The tale of two halves – The first half saw the Dragons take on Grammar, in a very close game. The Dragons forwards had certainly brought their ‘A’ game as they were impressive in their scrums, and the back were light and nimble on their feet as always. In the end, Grammar took the win by a conversion.

The second half was against Uni Gold, and this was a hard-fought half. The Dragons took control of the game early on and never looked back – there were 5 try scorers in this half which is a testament to how well all of the Dragons played as a team.

We would like to thank Grammar players Seb and Cody in the first half and Harry, Hugo and Fraser in the second half who played alongside the Dragons.

The Best Team Mate award went to Matthew Paul for his good defence, strong runs and a try in the mix as well.

Impressive display of sportsmanship and playing as a team Dragons – well done.

U8 Match Report by Team Manager Jero Mansell

The Eumundi Dragons U8’s had a tough outing against an aggressive Noosa team. It was a warm morning at USC and the team put in some hard yards, they improved their game in the second half, following a half time counselling session from Coach Dan, to score some good tries. Zach, Jack, Henry and Hunter put in some good runs with Hunters fend getting a good work out. CJ was the link man throwing some good passes to avoid getting caught with the ball. Finn, Quill and Tristan did really well defensively with Quill displaying some great technique and Tristan earning player of the day for some determined chasing and tackling. Well done Dragons!

Eumundi Dragons junior rugby teams are on the fly. PHOTO: Leo Wiles.

Eumundi Dragons U9s Round 4 V Noosa Dolphins Match Report by Team Manager Andrew Hillhouse

The Eumundi Dragons under 9 team had a very tough hard game against the Noosa Dolphins. They were down 3 players so borrowed players from Noosa who filled in sportingly.

The first half included some tough lessons on ball security and defence. We made numerous solo breaks but didn’t quite get the reward. Noosa capitalised on some loose play unfinished tackles. Credit to Eumundi for not giving up and finding their mojo in the second half. Passing the ball and scoring a great team try.

The defence was also much stronger in the second half. Great forward work in the rucks and loose play and running with the ball by Josh and Josh, Jasper and Jet. George put in a great effort running, tackling and getting the ball to the backs. Ted as always was everywhere and Oscar took on much larger players and made some good meters.

Player of the week this week goes to Jasper for hard forward work, running with the ball and turning and passing when tackled.