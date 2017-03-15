Tough Love teaches art of self-defence

NEW SKILLS: Tammy Fry teaches women how to protect themselves.

ON INTERNATIONAL Women's Day, 30 locals attended a free seminar on self-defence run by Sunshine Coast Martial Arts called Tough Love.

Tough Love is a self-defence and functional fitness program designed to empower women.

Sunshine Coast Martial Arts co-owner Tammy Fry said women were asked to make a donation towards a similar program running in South Africa.

"We raised about $250 which, although it seems really not a lot here, it's about enough to teach 150 women self-defence in South Africa," Tammy said.

"I started the program after an incident happened with a best friend of mine and I realised how helpless women are and so few girls have skills to do anything.

"I have a team that goes over there (South Africa) and teaches the women.

"Many of these women are victims of rape or domestic violence and, if not physically, certainly mentally scarred for life."

The program is also designed to build self-confidence and a sense of self-worth.

"People ask 'why South Africa' and it's because South Africa has got really horrific statistics," Tammy said.

"One-in-three women will be raped in South Africa.

"Although we live in Noosa, all of us could be exposed and every women should have some skills."

If you would like to join the Tough Love program, phone 0406 372 613 or email tammy@frysinternational.