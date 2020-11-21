Tough order to deliver where it counts

Almost doubling the Noosa Council budget for fire trail building and maintenance in council bushland reserves plus a 71 per cent increase in controlled burns spending on council land are highlights of its 2019-20 operations review.

“With the incredible efforts of firefighters still front of mind after the bushfires of last year, we’ve focused this year on boosting local fire mitigation efforts ahead of the next fire season,” Mayor Clare Stewart said.

The mayor said 2020 was a year like no other with the pandemic and the restrictions it brought.

“Council worked very hard to keep services running for our community, which the numbers in our latest annual report demonstrate,” Cr Stewart said.

“Our street sweeper swept some 10,724 km of road over the 12 months, while work on important infrastructure projects continued, including the annual reseal program, which saw almost 11km of road resurfaced.

“We continued planning for the Cooroy Noosa Rd and Beckmans Rd intersection upgrade and secured $600,000 from the Queensland Government for the design phase,” she said.

Noosa Council’s roadworks program pushes on during 2019-20 and into the current financial year.

Cr Stewart said council’s waste facilities served more than 141,000 visitors and it waste recovery workforce emptied more than 1.5 million bins.

Council fielded more than 88,000 customer service inquiries and approved more than 500 development applications in the 2019/20 financial year.

More than $1.3 million was distributed to community and environment groups plus arts and other projects during the 2019/20 financial year.

“Our 300-plus community organisations do tremendous work, and they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic so it’s important that we are able to continue to support them wherever we can.”

Cr Stewart said significant achievements in the 2019/20 financial year included:

– adoption of Noosa’s new planning scheme;

– redevelopment of the Noosa North Shore Beach Campground;

– reopening the Noosaville Aquatic Centre after a major refurbishment;

– introduction of a multi-year, environmental grants program which allocated $750,000 over three years to support projects that align with council’s environment strategy.