Tour local beverage producers with new Noosa experience

A new Noosa tour is set to feature local beverage producers.

NOOSA Drinks is taking you behind the scenes of the small hinterland towns to meet local beverage producers and sample a range of drinks to suit everyone’s tastes.

The new tour will visit Pomona­ Distillery, Copperhead Brewery and Amrita Park Meadery with lunch and all drink samples included.

Enjoy a scenic drive to Cooroy, home to one of the smallest breweries on the Coast – Copperhead Brewery.

Here you can sample a tasting paddle of their diverse range of beers and take a look at their brew house.

Then it’s off to Pomona to visit the amazing Pomona distillery.

This rustic venue offers a guided tasting of their range of gins and vodka.

Enjoy a delicious lunch here with a glass of beer or wine included.

Then the tour makes its way to Amrita Park Meadery just a few minutes down the road to sample some locally produced mead.

If you haven’t tried mead before, you are in for a welcome surprise.

Mead, from Old English is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey.

The first tour is on Friday, January 10 from 11am–4pm.

Tickets available via www.facebook.com/events/1071933986479858/