Tourism board decided

BEHIND closed doors after Friday night's AGM, the Tourism Noosa Board of Directors spent more than an hour deliberating the choice of a new Chair to replace newly-appointed CEO Steve McPharlin who had been in the role for six years.

Nearly 24 hours later, Drew Pearson from Halse Lodge was formally announced the new Chair, with Richard Stephens from Accom Noosa as Deputy Chair.

Richard Stephens, Accom Noosa. contributed

Mr Pearson has been on the Tourism Noosa Board since 2013, on the board of Adventure Queensland, more than 15 years and is a founding member of the Noosa World Surfing Reserve.

Several other key positions and directors were appointed to the board, all with strong ties to tourism and the Noosa region.

"We welcome the fresh ideas and visions of our new directors in helping to continue driving tourism forward in a sustainable way for the Noosa region,” Mr Pearson said.

"Our new board collectively has strong experience in the tourism industry and we are looking forward to guiding the organisation to achieve the strategic goals outlined in our Tourism Strategy Noosa 2017-2022.”

In Mr McPharlin's last official role as Chair, the board presented their statistics to members on what had been a relatively successful year for Noosa.

Mr McPharlin said it will be a big year ahead working with the new team to showcase the best of Noosa.

"We look forward to working with the new board and with all members on some exciting new programs and initiatives over the coming year, as we further embrace innovation and sustainability for the benefit of all who live in, work in and visit Noosa,” he said.