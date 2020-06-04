Tourism body’s green connection with hinterland

As planning continues for a new strategic plan to take the tourism industry forward over the next two years, Tourism Noosa’s consultation process has headed to the hinterland town of Pomona.

Tourism Noosa’s Juanita Terry-Bloomfield, together with Councillor Karen Finzel, met with community group Heart of Pomona late last week.

Ms Terry-Bloomfield also met up with environmental group Noosa and District Landcare Group.

“Connecting with the various hinterland groups is an important part of our stakeholder engagement process and the people and businesses of Pomona are very passionate about their village,” Ms Terry-Bloomfield.

“With the Heart of Pomona we talked about a variety of plans for the future including the Noosa Trail Network and the need for attention on the trails around Pomona.”

“Tourism development in the hinterland was also discussed with thoughts on how to entice investors to the region to scope sustainable tourism development opportunities.”

Noosa and District Landcare Group has worked in the past with Tourism Noosa on the Trees for Tourism initiative.

NDLG manager Phil Moran said.: “In the current dynamic times, Noosa and District Landcare Group is pleased to have developed a strong working relationship with Tourism Noosa over many years.”

“Strong tourism, and a healthy environment are not mutually exclusive goals.”

“NDLG looks forward to working closely with Tourism Noosa, their members, council and the state government to secure the future of tourism in our iconic region.”

Tourism Noosa’s stakeholder engagement continues over the next few weeks and will help form a new year plan to guide destination management in Noosa over the next two years.