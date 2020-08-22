Tourism boss explains what you get for exxy price per night

Sunshine Coast came in at the most expensive destination to stay in Queensland.

Holidaymakers can expect to pay more to spend the night on the Sunshine Coast than any other in-demand Queensland destination, but the higher price tag comes as good news to the region’s peak tourism body.

Online travel company Expedia has dived into its data and compared the average daily rates for the top-searched destinations among Queenslander travellers for August and September, and identified what they can expect to pay.

Based on the data, the Sunshine Coast came in at the most expensive, where visitors can expect to pay almost $240 per night.

Brisbane and Townsville came in at the more affordable end at about $155 a night.

Visit Sunshine Coast interim CEO Craig Davidson said rates were very much “demand driven” and fortunately, the region had experienced higher demand than most other Queensland destinations in recent months with many accommodation providers regularly at capacity.

Despite the COVID-19 border closures, Mr Davidson reported the hinterland had experienced one of its strongest winter seasons in years.

He attributed much of the hinterland’s success to the growing demand for uncrowded, nature-based and health and wellness holidays, which he said was “undoubtedly” the biggest trend to emerge.

Top-searched destinations by Queenslanders for stays in August and September 2020

Sunshine Coast: Almost $240 per night Whitsundays: Almost $225 Port Douglas: Just over $205 Gold Coast: Almost $200 per night Fraser Coast: Just over $180 a night Cairns: Almost $175 per night Brisbane: Almost $155 per night Townsville: Just over $155 per night

Gretel Lueddeke, 20, and Michel Burmeister, 19, from Germany relaxing with friends at the Gardners Falls, while on holiday on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard

Mr Davidson there was also the “substitution factor” at play, with Brisbane and other southeast Queensland residents who may have travelled to Bali or Fiji, booking the Sunshine Coast instead.

“The high-profile of the Sunshine Coast, and its reputation for being uncrowded and nature-based, have attracted both new and returning travellers across the board – from campers through to luxe stays,” he said.

Mr Davidson said most travellers to the region had come from within 300km, and overwhelmingly from Brisbane.

“Many accommodation operators have noticed a younger audience – couples who may have gone to Byron Bay or the Tweed are coming to Coolum and Peregian,” Mr Davidson said.

“They want quality aspects such as good restaurants and spa treatments, and the Sunshine Coast is able to deliver.

“We are still very popular with Brisbane family groups and couples, and we will be working to extend the popularity over weekends to midweek visits from mature travellers who can getaway.”

Siblings Rose, 7, and Angus Fitzpatrick, 5, from Brisbane enjoy their first holiday since lockdown with a weekend trip to Coolum Beach. Photo: Lachie Millard

Mr Davidson said the Sunshine Coast had also opened up new markets with the Alliance Airways direct flights from Cairns performing stronger than anticipated.

On top of the flights, Mr Davidson said Visit Sunshine Coast had targeted the local drive market for the past three months given it was anticipated border closures would continue to pose a challenge.

Mr Davidson said the success for the drive focus was reflected in the Ekka long-weekend.

“ … just about every accommodation option was full,” Mr Davidson said.

“In fact, hinterland accommodation is full for most weekends, with many visitors who may have previously looked to escape winter overseas embracing the cold with log-fire getaways in Maleny, Montville and other hinterland destinations.

Traffic heading from the Sunshine Coast along the Bruce Highway through Burpengary last weekend. Picture: Richard Walker

“The full-houses have had a flow-on effect to restaurants, attractions and activities across the Sunshine Coast.”

Mr Davidson said “naturally”, the tourism body would like state borders to reopen as sectors such as the wedding industry suffered amid uncertain times.

He said he hoped for more certainty in the coming months, but in the meantime the industry would use the tools available to put the focus on the Sunshine Coast as the “best holiday destination for Queensland travellers”, and highlighted the TODAY Show had broadcast live from Mooloolaba this week.

Mr Davidson said while the visitors were coming in strong, they weren’t sticking around as long.

Maleny Tropical Retreat, Maleny. Booking.com has revealed Maleny is the second-most searched holiday destination in Australia.

“What we have lost from the interstate and international markets in particular are the long stays,” he said.

“Quite often you will get a New Zealand or Melbourne couple who might stay two weeks. Even longer.

“So we have much shorter stays – which we are trying to extend – and much shorter lead times.

“Sometimes a hotel can be at 40 to 50 per cent on the Monday, but full by the weekend because the weather forecast looks good.

“So it definitely isn’t easy for Sunshine Coast tourism operators.”