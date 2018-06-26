Tourism boss to step down

TOURISM Noosa CEO Damien Massingham has resigned his position.

After more than six years, Mr Massingham will take up the role as general manager of Frenchville Sports Club in Rockhampton.

"The past six years has been a great experience for me and I have been very privileged to be part of the Noosa tourism industry and community during this time,” Mr Massingham said.

"Being part of a team that has produced new, award winning and innovative marketing campaigns which in turn created and retained local jobs has been very rewarding.”

Chairman of Tourism Noosa Steve McPharlin said the organisation had widened its destination management activities under Damien's leadership.

"Through the development and implementation of award-winning programs such as Welcome to Noosa, Noosa Eco Check, and the new Refresh Noosa initiative, we are grateful of Damien's efforts and his action orientated management style,” Mr McPharlin said.

"As well, the fact that membership of Tourism Noosa has grown by over 60 per cent while he was CEO is a great reflection of the high esteem Damien is held within the industry.

"His professionalism on all fronts has placed the organisation, the industry and the community of Noosa and wider Sunshine Coast in a very healthy state.”

Mr Massingham will finish in August and a process to select his successor will start in the near future.