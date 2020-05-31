Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tourism Noosa CEO is encouraging operators not to reopen, if they do not feel they are ready.
Tourism Noosa CEO is encouraging operators not to reopen, if they do not feel they are ready.
News

Tourism operators encouraged not to rush into reopening

Matt Collins
31st May 2020 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Premier’s announcement that Queenslanders were allowed to travel the state and stay overnight was music to the ears of Noosa tourism operators.

But with little over 24 hours to prepare will our businesses be ready for the bookings?

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said today’s announcement was a shot in the arm for local tourism providers.

‘I think the message is if businesses don’t feel they’re ready, they don’t have to open tomorrow.’ Melanie Anderson, Tourism Noosa CEO.
‘I think the message is if businesses don’t feel they’re ready, they don’t have to open tomorrow.’ Melanie Anderson, Tourism Noosa CEO.

“It’s exciting stuff,” she said.

“It’s fantastic it can happen straight away.”

If business were caught unawares by the news, Ms Anderson reminded businesses not to rush into reopening.

“I think the message is if businesses don’t feel they’re ready, they don’t have to open tomorrow,” she said.

“The regulations have allowed businesses to be open, but it doesn’t mean they have to open.”

This comes after Queensland Premier Anastacia Palazszuk announced Queenslanders will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout the state from midday Monday, June 1.

Gatherings of up to 20 people in homes as well as fitness centres and cinemas will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

“This is tremendous news,” she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the “remarkable” work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

Up until today’s shock announcement, Noosa tourism businesses were set for reopening on June 12.

More Stories

noosa business noosa tourism social lockdown tourism noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        premium_icon OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        News NOOSACouncillors voted unanimously to reject the Black Mountain Rd application to divide one lot into two on a block in part because of its steep slope.

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        News Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings and her...

        Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        premium_icon Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        News The Original Eumundi Markets is aiming to come back to life better than ever.

        Police on the lookout for lax security

        premium_icon Police on the lookout for lax security

        News Police are making the most of the sunny weather to patrol local car parks, beaches...