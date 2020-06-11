Tourist attraction back on track after closure

The Mary Valley Rattler is returning to the track after coronavirus.

A HISTORIC tourist attraction will begin to chug on once again after coronavirus restrictions forced it to close.

Mary Valley Rattler general manager Mike Green announced the heritage railway would resume services from Saturday, following the temporary shutdown.

“We are delighted to advise that we are restarting our rail operations in line with the government recovery road map,” Mr Green said.

“We have social distancing plans in place and our team are fully versed on managing our guests’ experience in line with our COVID-19 safety plan.

“As a heritage rail operation, the safety of our guests and team is our number-one priority.

“We will be running very limited numbers on our trains, in fact, it will almost feel like a private tour.”

Mr Green said the first steam train service would have a special superhero theme and staff would introduce Steam Man to guests.

“Our volunteers can’t wait to get back to doing what they love, welcoming guests to the Rattler,” he said.

“This will be a great day out for the whole family to reconnect.”

The Mary Valley Rattler has welcomed 46,000 passengers on board since the start of operations in October 2018.

At the time of shutdown, rattler services had increased from three days a week to six days a week, and the historic Gympie Station – which houses a cafe, retail space and historic display – was open seven days a week.

“We were definitely on an upward trajectory with the number of guests we were welcoming and the number of services we were operating,” Mr Green said.

“We will work to get back to that schedule over time but in these early days and with government restrictions in place, we need to manage our delivery around those restrictions.

“For all those who have been restricted to their homes, a journey through the stunning Mary Valley with its open spaces and natural beauty, is a really great opportunity to enjoy a relaxing, unhurried family outing on the Mary Valley Rattler.”

Due to limited capacity, advanced bookings are required.