Tourist charged with ATM skimming scam

An Italian tourist has been charged with eight offences after he allegedly used a skimming device to obtain large amounts of money from ATMs.

Brisbane Magistrate Penelope Hay said Filip Mrkajic and his partner, with whom he was supposed to be on holidays, were allegedly found with $23,500.

Ms Hay said that would not be consistent with the limit of $10,000 that could be lawfully brought into Australia by someone holidaying here.

Mrkajic appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with possessing equipment for the purpose of committing or facilitating the commission of an offence.

He also was charged with three counts of obtaining or dealing with another entity's identification information in order to commit or facilitate an offence.

Mrkajic's other charges included stealing, two counts of receiving tainted property and using a restricted computer without consent, to cause or intend to cause detriment, damage or gain.

Ms Hay said it was alleged Mrkajic's offending involved "theft by stealth", using a skimming device to procure large sums of money.

The prosecutor opposed bail, saying Mrkajic had indicated he intended to fly overseas if released and he was a flight risk.

His solicitor told the court Mrkajic had lived in Italy for the last 20 years, he had two businesses there and was in a stable relationship.

His primary business involved providing reports for people going through divorces and he also had rental properties in Florence.

Mrkajic is booked to fly out of Australia on May 15, the court heard.

Magistrate Penelope Hay said there was a strong circumstantial case, which was somewhat dependent on identification, but there was a risk of him committing further offences.

She said there were inconsistencies regarding his source of income, between what he told police and what his solicitor had told the court.

However, Ms Hay allowed bail on several conditions, with Mrkajic ordered to wear a tracking device on his ankle at all times.

He has to remain living at a Spring Hill hotel or get permission before changing his address, and he must report to police three times a week.

He has to surrender his passport and he is not allowed to travel internationally or enter an airport.

