Tourist faces court on fraud charges

Nathanial Meryk Bell (centre) left court with two friends after appearing on fraud charges.

CANADIAN man Nathanial Meryk Bell appeared in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face fraud charges after allegedly attempting to check in to a Hastings St resort on Friday with a stolen credit card number.

The backpacker, who represented himself, requested an adjournment to seek legal advice.

Bell appeared on two counts of fraud and one count each of attempted fraud and possessing equipment for the purpose of committing an offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable A. L. Johnstone told the court the amount of money allegedly charged to the victim's credit card was "a few thousand (dollars)”.

Bell, 18, told the court he came to Australia on a working holiday visa and was staying in a youth hostel in Noosa.

"I teach sailing. I hope to keep travelling,” Bell said.

Police were made aware of the incident after a 42-year-old New South Wales man noticed discrepancies on his credit card statement.

The case was adjourned to May 30.