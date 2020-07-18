Tourists enticed to enter the virus-free biosphere

Alliance Airlines and Enter The Biosphere are set to breath life back into Noosa’s tourism industry.

WITH the first direct flights from Cairns having landed on the Sunshine Coast on Friday afternoon, Tourism Noosa is looking to tap into the lucrative new service by enticing passengers to enter the biosphere.

Alliance Airlines will fly direct between the Sunshine Coast and Cairns three times a week.

The services will bring up to 40,000 visitors a year with $2.8 million tourism spend into the Coast region.

There is also the potential to generate more than 13,000 jobs in what for Alliance is a far cry from its standard flight market of fly-in, fly-out services for the mining industry.

Tourism Noosa’s latest briefing to members said it would be supporting an advertising campaign in Cairns through the aviation partnership with Sunshine Coast Airport and Visit Sunshine Coast.

Alliance Airlines are now flying direct to the Coast.

“A newspaper ad and editorial will run in the Cairns Post this Friday (yesterday), Saturday and next Wednesday as well as a website home page takeover, encouraging Cairns locals and visitors to consider the Sunshine Coast and Noosa region for their next holiday,” the update said.

“We’re also hosting a media famil this weekend with a journalist from the Cairns Post on the inaugural flight, to entice Far North Queenslanders to come and enjoy a Noosa experience.

“As part of the partnership, (Tourism Noosa) head of marketing Sonia Shillington will travel to Cairns to further develop the relationship with Tropical North Queensland Tourism and Alliance Airlines.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our new major destination marketing campaign – Enter The Biosphere.”

The update said people were seeking out clean and green environments.

“The campaign will showcase Noosa’s beaches, river life, natural wonders and hinterland, and all the wonderful experiences to be had – from dining and shopping to tours, wellness and exploring the entire region.”

However Tourism Noosa warns this travel-based recovery will rely on local tourism operators remaining “vigilant and COVID-safe”.

“The most important thing business owners can do for the future of their own business, Noosa’s tourism industry and our community is to ensure you are doing the right thing for your staff and customers and keeping them COVID-safe, according to State Government regulations.

“It’s imperative that all businesses have a current Work Health and Safety Plan in place, maintain social distancing, collect information for contact tracing, and increase cleaning and hygiene to avoid the return of restrictions.

Noosa also features in Queensland’s Good to Go campaign, which has expanded to all states and territories except Victoria, encouraging visitors to explore the very best of Queensland.

The campaign includes social media, out-of-home, TV, radio and cinema advertising.