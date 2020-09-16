Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Tourists snap ‘social distancing’ Territory croc

by NATASHA EMECK
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SURPRISED tourists have snapped a "social distancing" crocodile swimming with its front legs stretched out at Cahills Crossing.

SA tourist Belinda Steindorf said she had spotted the "peculiar behaving" croc a week ago.

"He was swimming around with his front legs stretched out on either side - it looked like he was doing a bit of social distancing," she said.

"I've never seen crocs swimming like this before, was pretty amazing to watch!

 

Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf
Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf

"We counted 40 crocs floating past at one point. We got there as the tide was changing and they started snapping up all the fish coming through."

The NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb it was still unclear why some Territory crocs swam like that.

 

"In East Alligator River it has been described and photographed and seems to be linked to intercepting fish," he said.

"But I've not seen it personally anywhere else."

Originally published as Tourists snap 'social distancing' Territory croc

More Stories

cahills crossing coronavirus covid-19 croc crocodile nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgraceful’: Drink driver sack taps officer during arrest

        Premium Content ‘Disgraceful’: Drink driver sack taps officer during arrest

        Crime A high-range drink driver who gave police the finger and then sack tapped an officer has been trying to turn his life around, a court heard.

        Council has appetite to approve Coast eatery upgrade

        Premium Content Council has appetite to approve Coast eatery upgrade

        News One councillor’s push to refuse Hastings St restaurant development application has...

        Coast protest a ‘fake traffic stunt’, developer claims

        Premium Content Coast protest a ‘fake traffic stunt’, developer claims

        News Sekisui House claims Friends of Yaroomba "has no credibility"

        Councillors reject look and feel of key development

        Premium Content Councillors reject look and feel of key development

        News Councillors say applicant had years to come up with less bulky design