Towering end for black spots on Fraser Island

FRASER (K'gari) Island with its regular emergency call-outs and hospital airlifts is not the place to encounter a mobile phone dead spot.

However, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has revealed there has been no reception on eastern beach of Fraser from Eli Creek and Indian Head,creating "a significant safety concern”.

"Tragically, there has been a number of serious vehicle accidents in this area and emergency services have lost valuable response time because of poor phone reception, so this funding for new base stations will help ensure people can get help when they need it most,” MrO'Brien said.

However that black spot is now being addressed with two new mobile phone base stations to be built to increase safety and convenience.

The new base stations will be built by Optus at Eugarie and Central Stations Camp Ground, with federal Black Spot Program funding.

"About 550,000 international and domestic tourists visit Fraser Island every year and the eastern beach is the busiest stretch of road on the island so it will make a significant difference,” MrO'Brien said.

"It will also ensure that residents can stay in touch, and that local businesses, including tourism operators, can benefit from improved telecommunications,” he said.

The funding is part of an additional $160million for two new funding rounds which Regional Services Minister Senator Bridget McKenzie said will deliver new base stations and better coverage to those areas that need it most.

More information about the program and the full list of Round4 locations is available at: www.communications.

gov.au/mbsp.