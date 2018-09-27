Towering infernal

A PROPOSED mobile phone tower upgrade looks to have its wires crossed.

The Optus public notice for the additional service has the tower positioned on Cooroy Noosa Road, Tewantin, but anyone clicking on to the actual information links is taken to a different lot for a tower on Sunrise Road, Tewantin.

Even more confusing is that location map brings anyone checking to Sunrise Lane.

A call to the Optus information service reckons the two towers are one and the same - it's for an upgrade to the existing Channel 7 broadcast tower.

The dual addresses happen, was the explanation.

For those interested in the radio frequency electromagnetic energy emissions report by Radhaz Consulting, the official finding is low impact.

"The maximum EME level calculated for the existing systems at this site is 0.7 per cent out of 100 per cent of the public exposure limit, 237.54 metres from the location,” the report said.

"The maximum EME level calculated for the proposed changes at this site is 0.84 per cent of the public exposure limit 235.29m from the location.

"This site includes both mobile telecommunications equipment configured as a mobile base station and other radio frequency transmitting equipment.”

Written submissions can be made with Optus until Friday, October 5 and the report can be found at www.frnsa.com.a u/4565003.

Peter Gardiner