Town gateway targeted for a major redevelopment

A new-look for an old landmark building in Eumundi is proposed.

ONE of Eumundi's character buildings at the top entrance to town would be partially demolished as part of an "urban renewal proposal" to include the old butter factory as well.

Already the Sunshine Coast Council has expressed concerns by Our Village applicant's plans for building works in and around the former Highway Motors building.

This also includes alterations and new construction impacting on the 1930's structure located in a "gateway" position in the town.

The council has requested a heritage impact assessment and a conservation management plan, but the applicant's heritage consultants claim the building has already been significantly altered over the years with the original garage demolished to make way for the town's rail bridge.

"Aside from the faceted building footprint, parapet wall profile and projecting awning addressing the key street-scape intersection, there is a very limited array of neighbourhood character attributes extant to be protected in the subject building," the heritage report said

"It is considered that the preparation of heritage conservation-based documents such as those requested by council are neither appropriate nor practically deliverable in this instance."

The Highway building alteration is part of a major precinct development that includes the former butter factory which the developer's consultants concede has heritage values.

"In keeping with the allocated gateway status of the (Highway) subject site, it is considered that this adaptively re-used neighbourhood character building will represent a key point of entry into the rejuvenated precinct and through the contemporary alterations proposed for this building, will help to broadcast the eclectic nature of the new establishments," support documents said.

"The intent for the butter factory site is to create a predominantly residential building (in keeping with the medium density residential zoning of the site) whilst providing complementary activities and uses at ground level including retail, artisan and dining opportunities."

The documents said commercial activities would be centralised on the site and generally facing 'inward' on internal courtyard spaces to ensure amenity impacts are contained.

The proposed gross floor area for the factory would be a maximum commercial of 1284sqm is proposed on the butter factory land which would include heavily planted landscape buffers.

Public submission can be made to council until June 22.

Two nearby Cook Street sites would be master planned with the existing dwellings removed for a road connection.

"Low key buildings intended to accommodate small scale mixed use activities that may potentially provide for activities such as a boutique retail space/garden centre, small consulting offices and caretakers residence for the Our Village land," the applicant's needs assessment report said.

"Allowing for additional retail and commercial activities on the butter factory land and the Cook Street sites would complement and enhance the existing retail and commercial activities in the Eumundi town centre without detracting from the viability of the existing commercial activities.

"The growth in the development catchment area over the next 10 years is sufficient to support an additional 4500sqm of additional retail space," the report said.