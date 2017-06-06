Town hub work humming along

MAKING inroads into the new $3 million Peregian Beach digital hub will mean having to eventually close the community house carpark on David Low Way.

Work is starting on the hub facility with a completion expected by Christmas, with the new extended carpark to open ahead of the building completion.

The council is constructing a temporary carpark next to the Peregian tennis club as it undertakes the Rufous Lane construction. Project manager Adam Britton said the lane construction would provide easy pedestrian access between Peregian Beach village and the temporary carpark which has vehicle access from nearby Woodland Dr.

The digital hub is funded by council with the Queensland Government contributing $1 million in grant funding. Mr Britton said new David Low Way pedestrian refuges and a raised crossing to improve pedestrian access were all but complete.

"Council appreciates the community's patience while the digital hub and carpark are built,” he said.

"We will be making every effort to minimise disruption to the community wherever possible,” Mr Britton said.

On Saturday the council put out a notice to tender for the digital hub management services, which closes on July 4.