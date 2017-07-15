Town overjoyed about their hall reopening

HALL HELP: Mayor Tony Wellington, Bendigo Bank's Geoff Edwards, CMHA head Paul Kluck and Bendigo's Rick Cooper are delighted to see the hall restored.

THERE can be no better return for the $50,000 the Bendigo Bank has just invested to restore the Cooroy Memorial Hall than to see a large section of the town turn up unexpectedly for what was meant to be a modest media opportunity cheque donation.

Arthur Jones, the former caretaker of the hall for 25 years, who has also headed up the hall committee, was delighted by Bendigo's gift and said his only regret is to have seen the town asset remain closed for so long.

Now,,one day Arthur hopes to see this historic building saved from the ravages of time and termites for people to hold their wedding receptions there once again - just like he did for his daughter.

And others among the throng said they'll know the hall is back when they here the clack of the town's toe-tapping dancers ringing out from the open doors and windows.

Former councillor Ray Kelly, who was MC of the cheque handover, said the decision by the town and Noosa Council to get together to save the hall, "goes back to one of our big meetings at the hall there”.

"I think I told council to get off their ar**s and do something, but they've done that. In fact they've done more than that and I thank them very much,” he said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said: "Council is so happy, so pleased to be partnering with the community to restore this hall and to get it back into operation.

"We are pleased so many community members decided to throw themselves at this task.

"We're all here today to celebrate something even more wonderful which is this fabulous gift from Bendigo Bank,” the mayor said.

CMHA president Paul Kluck said Noosa Council's pledging to meet the Cooroy community halfway by providing up to $192,000 towards he project had made all this possible.

The CMHA committee will be hosting a pavement party tomorrow from 9am to 1pm to share more with locals what the renovations will mean for the community.