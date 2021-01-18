Town rallies behind ‘gutsy little girl’ in need of lung transplant

FAMILY TIES: Enjoying some time together are (from left) Tillee Smith, Barry Standing, Evie Smith, Lee Smith and Deb Standing. Photo: Madeline Curr

FAMILY TIES: Enjoying some time together are (from left) Tillee Smith, Barry Standing, Evie Smith, Lee Smith and Deb Standing. Photo: Madeline Curr

Pittsworth couple Barry and Deb Standing have always been quick to lend a helping hand, so it's of little surprise the community has come to their aid in a time of need.

The couple is in the midst of a fundraising effort for their granddaughter Evie Smith, who, at six years old, is in need of a double lung transplant.

Diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis shortly after birth, Evie had always been a "happy, sassy" little girl according to Mrs Standing, but at the end of 2019 she became unwell.

"She contracted an infection in her lungs, which they couldn't cure - that's when she lost a lot of her lung function," Mrs Standing said.

"It's been devastating for the family because, for a CF child, she had 98 per cent lung function before this bug hit.

BRAVE GIRL: Evie Smith spends some quality time with her grandad Barry Standing as members of the Pittsworth community prepare to host the Ride for Baz’s Evie event this weekend. Picture: Madeline Curr

"Both her mum and dad have been incredibly strong and Evie's always been a gutsy little girl - that has helped her keep fighting the fight."

In October 2020, Evie's parents Lee and Trent Smith were told she would need a double lung transplant, which would take place in Melbourne when the time was right.

In the interim, the family will have to relocate to Brisbane to be closer to medical facilities.

After hearing this news, acquaintances of the family Marcus, Shelley, Damien Curr and Bridget Adams organised the Ride for Baz's Evie Campdraft and Gala Dinner, which will be held in Pittsworth this weekend.

Funds from the event will go towards the Smith family's relocation.

"I just want to thank the amazing people out there, including people we don't know, who have read Evie's story and want to help - it's been very heartening" Mrs Standing said.

Bridget Adams, part of the event's organising team, described Mr and Mrs Standing as "unsung heroes" within the community.

"They have been there for the community endlessly, and have always been so giving of their time," Ms Adams said.

"The response to the fundraiser has been tremendous, even in the broader community, and it makes you feel warm to the core that there are good people out there."

More information on this weekend's event can be found by clicking here.

For those unable to attend, a donation can be made to the family's GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

Originally published as Town rallies behind 'gutsy little girl' in need of lung transplant