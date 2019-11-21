Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate raises a return to shire divisional representation

        premium_icon Candidate raises a return to shire divisional representation

        News Another Noosa candidate shows her hand for March election.

        Celebrate the end of school with ‘fun-draiser’

        Celebrate the end of school with ‘fun-draiser’

        News Pomona in the Park is almost here again with the popular twilight event a family...

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        News Queen Elizabeth and a who’s-who list have acknowledged Keith and Valda’s who are...

        Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        premium_icon Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        News Noosa Surfing Festival to party with The Drop Festival to kick of WSL tour.