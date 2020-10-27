Townsville truck driver involved in fatal crash

The driver killed in yesterday's fatal crash has been identified as a male in his 20s, while the truck driver is a Townsville woman.

The incident occurred just after 3.30pm yesterday at Clemant, with emergency services dispatched from both Townsville and Ingham to the crash on the Bruce Highway.

Preliminary information suggests the vehicles were travelling opposite directions along the Bruce Highway when they collided.

Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.

The driver of the sedan, a man aged in his 20s, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old Kirwan woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

