Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GROWING CONCERN: Wood heater smoke was found to be the biggest contributor to air pollution.
GROWING CONCERN: Wood heater smoke was found to be the biggest contributor to air pollution.
Environment

The toxic effect wood-fired heaters are having on our health

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jun 2020 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS TEMPERATURES around the region begin to plummet, health concerns have quickly grown with wood smoke responsible for the majority of breaches to air quality standards.

Wood heater smoke is generated from both open fireplaces and wood-fired heaters discharging emissions through a metal pipe called a flue or a chimney.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics wood heater smoke was found to be the single biggest air pollutant with about 10 per cent of Australian households - roughly 900,000 homes - using wood as their main source of heating.

Sugarloaf rural fire brigade first officer James Massey said it was a concern that could be easily avoided by choosing their wood carefully.

"People need to be aware of the timber they are burning," Mr Massey said.

"If you have a perfectly good tree that has been killed that means that tree has not died naturally - this is the timber that is most concerning.

"Most times that tree does not burn well because it's been killed opposed to a tree that has died naturally."

He said while it might seem like a minor difference, the impact was drastic.

"There are toxins in that smoke," he said.

"People need to make sure if they are using a wood heater they get their timber from a reputable supplier."

Australia's wood-fired heaters are estimated to cause health costs of about $3800 per wood heater each year.

Given the roughly 900,000 wood heaters used as primary household heating sources in Australia, this could be as high as $3.4 billion annually across the country.

Mr Massey said while it was cold outside and people were trying to keep warmth trapped in the house, ventilation was a necessity.

"Most people lock up the house like a safe," he said.

"But it is really important that you have that fresh air flowing through your house."

smoke pollution winter warmers wood-fired heater
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415m infrastructure spending splurge, with the “shovel-ready” road projects to deliver 700 jobs and a sugar hit to the state’s economy.

        Beryl celebrates 100 years with cheeky sense of humour

        premium_icon Beryl celebrates 100 years with cheeky sense of humour

        People and Places Mrs Carter shares her favourite memories of love and her secret to living a...

        Three in hospital after Eerwah Vale crash

        premium_icon Three in hospital after Eerwah Vale crash

        News Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in...

        Teen rushed to hospital after fall from roof in Noosa

        premium_icon Teen rushed to hospital after fall from roof in Noosa

        News A teen is in hospital after falling from a roof in Noosa Heads.