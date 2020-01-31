Toyboy spills on sex life with 80-year-old lover

AN EGYPTIAN toyboy today lifted the lid on his "passionate" sex with a British pensioner 45 years his senior.

Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham, 35, and Iris Jones, 80, met on Facebook - with Iris revealing she was left "saddle sore" after the pair hit the sack for the first time, The Sun reports.

And Mohamed today insisted the couple's love affair was real - arguing: "When you are a man and you fall in love with a woman, it doesn't matter how old she is or what she looks like."

Speaking to the Mail Online from his home in Giza, south of Cairo, he said the pair had been waiting to meet for a long time.

He said: "I don't want to go into too much detail because we don't talk about such things in Egypt. But it was very passionate and felt special holding such a wonderful soul.

"It's not her appearance that interests me but what is inside. She has great mind and loving heart."

But Mohamed refused to tell the publication if he was already married or divorced after it was revealed the couple were hoping to tie the knot.

Iris, from Somerset, had flown to Cairo to meet her toyboy lover after connecting on social media - with the pair having sex within hours of meeting.

And she left UK breakfast show This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby red-faced as she revealed intimate details of her sex life.

In the frank interview, she opened up about their first time, saying: "It was pretty rough. We used a whole tube of KY jelly.

"The thing is, I couldn't walk the next day. I felt as if I'd been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn't even it. Anyway, we got over it."

The OAP is now preparing to fly back to Egypt and walk down the aisle, having said he made her "feel like a virgin again".

'I WANT TO MARRY THE MAN I LOVE'

The former cleaner divorced from her ex-husband four decades ago, and the pair have two children Steve, 54, and Darren, 53.

Iris says Darren has raised concerns the toyboy is only after her money but insists their relationship is true love.

She said: "If he's marrying me for my fortune, he'll be sadly disappointed because I live on a pension.

"He's even said he'll sign a pre-nup because it's me he wants - not my house. I've spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die."

Iris lives in a $428,500 bungalow and is on a $389-a-week pension and disability benefit.

Despite the physical connection, the romantic trip hit a snag when Iris was forced to spend two nights in hospital after falling down some stairs in the Egyptian capital.

The pair are now determined for Mohamed to come and live in the UK, but he has been refused a tourist visa because of a lack of savings.

Iris insists she will move to Egypt to live with her new husband after the wedding if he is denied residence in Britain.

