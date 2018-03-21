Toying with a nice mix of young and old

WHEN cute-as-can-be Busy Bees team up with the even busier Noosa Community Support woodworkers, both ends of the age spectrum feel the buzz.

The curious kids from the Busy Bees Childcare Centre have been treated to visits to the council-run NCS where they have joined the elderly men and women in a range of joint activities. But in the work shed at Wallace Park support centre on Thursday, the finishing touches were still being made to some of the quality hand-crafted toys including cars, planes, prams and chairs for their new young friends.

NCS volunteer Steve McEwan, who has been supervising the making of these gifts of wooden wonder, said there is a real pay-off for the volunteer toy crafters and others just by being around such youthful exuberance.

"It's just a great time to experience - a great interaction between the elderly and the young," Steve said.

"Particularly these guys don't get to see their grandchildren a lot and get the inter-phase.

"There's a lot of excitement for these guys and the children I'm sure get excitement out of it too. You see it at the end of the day ... you see it in their faces - they light up."

Youngster Alice loved the doll-sized wooden rocking chair hot off the work bench, while teacher Annette said the children are eager to head to NCS.

"Busy Bees just love coming here - the boys get up there and run about."

And many of the children had already placed their orders for their favourite toys. NCS care supervisor Geoff Brittain said: "We are looking to build regular visits into our future monthly activities program. Older people often enjoy the opportunity to pass on their skills and wisdom to youngsters, who benefit from additional role models.”

Peter Gardiner