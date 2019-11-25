Embattled Trad should stay on, Premier says

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk (right) has thrown her support behind her Deputy Jackie Trad (left).

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says Jackie Trad should remain as Deputy Premier amid renewed calls for her to resign from Cabinet.

It comes after Speaker Curtis Pitt referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee following the Woolloongabba house saga.

In a scathing 12-page letter tabled in Parliament on Friday, Mr Pitt criticised the Deputy Premier for repeatedly failing to apologise to the House for not properly declaring the $695,500 home purchased by her husband.

When asked this morning whether Ms Trad should have apologised to the House, the Premier said, "That's a matter for her".

She said she should remain as Deputy Premier.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found in September that Ms Trad's actions were not criminal but should be.

The watchdog recommended a new offence for ministerial disclosure failures.

It came after The Courier-Mail revealed in July that Ms Trad had failed to declare the purchase, which fell within the Cross River Rail corridor.

Speaker Curtis Pitt referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee following a letter from the CCC.

Ms Trad was later stripped of responsibility for the Cross River Rail project.

Mr Pitt revealed in his letter that the watchdog had written to him in September seeking an Ethics Committee investigation, and his hand had been forced because of Ms Trad's failure to say sorry in Parliament and refusal to provide him with relevant material to explain her position.