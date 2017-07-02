Trading class for cafe scene

DOING BUSINESS: Enviro Bean Café was the flavour of Australian Business Week at Noosa District High

NOOSA District High School's former dux and the present crop of go getters have seen their efforts pay off in different challenges.

The Year 12 dux Matthew Craigie has been awarded the prestigious TJ Ryan Medal earlier for academic excellence from Education Queensland to recognise and support exemplary Queensland tertiary students.

A maximum of ten recipients are awarded each year.

Meanwhile the school's Year 11 students' hard work and big efforts during Australian Business Week were acknowledged, with prizes presented to top performers on the final day.

The grand champion team, taking out the perpetual David Jones memorial trophy was Team 5, Enviro Bean Cafe who also picked up the best oral presentation, written report and video commercial awards.

They Year 11 had to operate a cafe simulation and Enviro Bean Cafe set itself a part from the other cafes by focusing on running a sustainable, organic and environmentally friendly cafe.

Social media use to grow a client base was also thought of and incorporated into the marketing of Enviro Bean Cafe.

The cafe that performed best on the simulation game was Team 14, 30 PSI.

Best trade display was awarded to Team 11, The Jam House; Team 10, Coffee on the Rocks, received the best teamwork and commitment award; and Team 4, The Grind were recipients of the corporate games award.

Team 3, The Coffee Tree, took out the best dressed team award as well as the best slogan and logo prize.

Team 6, Snack Man were awarded the people's choice for the best trade display.

Year 11 student Harry Wilkinson was the recipient of the best actor in a TV advertisement and the Dawn Kelly Business Woman of the Week went to Rebecca Bright. The teams' CEO Finlay McLanachan, said the ABW experience had not only benefited his team but all who took part.

"The week has been an incredible one for all of us. We learned how to work together and consider everyone's opinions. It's been an amazing opportunity to develop our skills in business management," Finlay said.

The support from local businesses that has seen the program develop in recent years.

One such business is the Cooroy Community Bank branch of Bendigo Community Bank. Senior manager, Geoff Edwards said that after 10 years of sponsorship, the Community Bank branch will be a proud supporter again in 2018.

"The mentoring process during ABW is all about giving the students help where they need it, but it's mostly about watching the groups apply their great ideas with their endless energies and talents. ABW's success each year is a credit to NDSHS and its co-ordinator Alison Rexa and school Principal Chris Roff.” Geoff said.