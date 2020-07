A truck carrying an excavator has rolled on a Noosa road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers attended the incident on Pomona Kin Kin Rd at Pinbarren, Noosa at 1.50pm on Wednesday, July 15.

The spokesman confirmed the truck, carrying a 20-tonne excavator, rolled causing some damage to the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service advised there were no injuries reported.