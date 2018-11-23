Traffic lights fight is at flash point

TRAFFIC ISSUE: The Myall/Elm Sts, Cooroy intersection at 3.10pm as the school rush starts.

COOROY's Chamber of Commerce firmly supports the introduction of traffic lights at two intersections of the town, while Cooroy Area Residents Association

Rod Ritchie wants a town meeting to decide whether roundabouts are still the preferred option, based on previous local surveys.

Noosa News put questions to both groups about the Transport and Main Roads traffic light proposal for the Elm/Myall and Elm/ Diamond intersections, both of which become congested for a short period three times - less than three hours in total - on weekdays. On that issue, both parties ruled out a part-time lights option.

Traffic lights would be a quicker and cheaper option, according to TMR, and Chamber president Seb Vecchio agrees, saying, "the higher cost of roundabouts and the resumption of land required would delay the process further, which is not acceptable as a solution is urgently required”.

On the issue of safety for pedestrians and cyclists, Mr Ritchie said all roundabouts were unfriendly to both.

"All Noosa's roundabouts are pedestrian and cyclist unfriendly, but they generally work well for cars and are great for the visual amenity of the shire,”

Mr Ritchie said.

"I'd hate to see the bigger ones replaced by lights, although cyclists and pedestrians would perhaps beg to differ.”

Mr Ritchie said a straw Facebook poll "recently showed marginally more opposed to lights than in favour”.

But Mr Vecchio said the issue had been on the table for 20 years and needed a resolution.

"For at least the last two decades, we have lobbied state and local governments for a safe solution for these two intersections,” he said.

"We have had numerous meetings, correspondence and site visits and are very excited by the prospect of a solution in the near future.

"Something needs to be done as soon as possible as the issue progressively gets worse with our growing population and increasing visitors to the region,” Mr Vecchio said.

Mr Ritchie acknowledged adopting traffic lights in Cooroy would go "perhaps” against the shire's larger no-lights policy, despite there being three safety- specific crossings near shire schools, including one at Cooroy.

"Safety and functionality and a solution that can be implemented as soon as possible are paramount,” Mr Vecchio said.

"We believe most people in Noosa Shire would agree with that.”

ROUNDABOUTS OR LIGHTS?

Arguments for:

Cost

Delivery speed

Safety

Design

Arguments against:

Exhaust pollution

"Merge” traffic flow halted

Only needed three hours per weekday

Aesthetics

Against shire social "policy”

Potential tailbacks into other congestion spots