Traffic mayhem as hundreds queue for Covid test

Hundreds of Springfield residents have rushed to the newly set up Orion Fever Clinic for testing causing major traffic congestion.

A pop-up clinic was established after a woman confirmed to have COVID-19 reported travelling through the area on Sunday and dining at a popular Thai restaurant.

Dozens of commuters have taken to social media warning Springfield residents of the long wait for testing, with some saying they were waiting for more than three hours.

Springfield resident Ashley had been waiting with his wife since 9am.

Springfield man Ashley said he had been waiting since 9am to get tested with his family.

"We've been waiting here for an hour and a half and no one's come to tell us how much longer it will be," he said.

Bella said she had only made it to the entrance of the shopping centre before she came to a complete stop waiting for more than an hour.

"We're just behind KFC and we've been waiting here for more than hour," she said.

"We'll be here until we get tested. We don't have symptoms but we were in the area where the confirmed case of COVID-19 had been."

Kim Freeman said she was lining up to get tested after fears she might catch the virus because she has a weak immune system.

"I had a transplant about two years ago so I'm getting tested before my daughter and my doctor tell me to," she said.

"I have been waiting for who knows how long - it's been long and I'll wait it out."

The drive-through coronavirus testing clinic, located in the western carpark of Orion behind Target, was full by 9am this Thursday.

All entrances to the Orion, including the entrance on Main Street just after the Springfield Greenbank Arterial and the entrances along Sinnathamby Boulevourd were blocked as people continued to join the queue.

Traffic control and security were on scene.

Orion Coffee Club owner Neha Arora said she waited a long time to get into work.

"It took me about two hours to get into the centre this morning," Mrs Arora said.

Mrs Arora said she was initially shocked when she heard about the news of the confirmed COVID-19 case travelling in Springfield when it was announced on Wednesday.

"I didn't know how to react. I was quite furious and we were just starting to recover.

"We're trying to see how the next two weeks will be."

Mrs Arora said she had lost about 70 per cent of her business since the news broke Wednesday.

She said anyone thinking of breaking COVID-19 rules and regulations around social distancing and travel declarations should consider the negative impact it will have on families, the community and small businesses.

Meanwhile a representative from Orion Springfield Central said they were working hard with authorities to help alleviate the wait times experienced by residents.

"At Orion Springfield Central, the safety, health and well being of our community, our customers, our retailers and our employees is our highest mission," she said.

"We share the concern of all communities, businesses and venues across South East Queensland and are proud to be able to support the QLD Government and QLD Health in their focus to keep our community safe.

"Being at the heart of the Greater Springfield area, Orion was approached by QLD health to assist in providing a location that enables the community access to this important service."