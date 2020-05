FILE PHOTO: Traffic is building at Peregian Springs after a single-vehicle crash this morning.

TRAFFIC is delayed at Peregian Springs this morning after a single-vehicle crash on Emu Mountain Arterial Rd.

Queensland Traffic has advised motorists to proceed with caution after the crash on the Murdering Creek Rd roundabout.

Paramedics have not been called to the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The crash has reportedly caused delays on all lanes of traffic, with delays expected.