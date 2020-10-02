Menu
Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

by Shiloh Payne
2nd Oct 2020 2:52 PM
Southeast Queenslanders escaping the city for the long weekend can expect delays as congestion begins to build on roads north of Brisbane.

Traffic is slow on the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast with delays up to 40 minutes.

 

 

Slow points span from Nudgee Beach to Tanwha across the 60km stretch of M1.

Travelling south of the city, traffic is slow at Springwood and then again towards Coomera on the Gold Coast.

 

 

Delays crossing the border into Queensland stand around 35 minutes as the new restrictions ease allowing for more New South Wales regions to enter the state.

