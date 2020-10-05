Menu
Sunshine Motorway school holiday traffic
News

Traffic nightmare begins as Bruce Hwy congestion builds

Laura Pettigrew
5th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Nightmare school holiday traffic is causing a headache for Sunshine Coast drivers as congestion flows from the Bruce Highway.

All lanes of the Sunshine Motorway heading west towards Tanawha are affected by heavy congestion and traffic moving southbound on the Bruce Highway is at a standstill.

Witness to 'horrific' crash pleads for driver safety

Woman dies in hospital after head-on crash

The Department of Transport and Main Roads as warned drivers to expect deyals between Sippy Downs and Palmview.

All lanes heading west on the Sunshine Motorway towards Tanawha are affected by heavy congestion. Photo: Laura Pettigrew
A TMR representative reminded drivers to drive safely.

"Motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules, drive to conditions and plan ahead," they said.

"All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding."

