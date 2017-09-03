Tragedy on North Shore

TURNED TO ASHES: A burned-out Land Rover at a Homeport Track address after the Noosa North Shore fire.

THE loss of three neighbouring homes on Homeport Track at Noosa North Shore will surely live long in the memories of the tight-knit community.

The properties numbering 61, 63 and 65 burned to the ground on Saturday, August19, when wild winds whipped the fire into a frenzy.

The house at number 59 also received some fire damage.

Thankfully no lives were lost and the property owners were insured against fire.

Noosa News visited the site last Friday to survey the aftermath, where three piles of twisted metal, melted water tanks and a burned-out Land Rover were all that was left of three families' memories.

The owners were not around, however a neighbour, who has lived on the North Shore for 30 years and who asked not to be named, described the day's events.

"It was terrible and very frightening,” she said.

"I grew up experiencing bushfires, but nothing like this.

"It happened so fast, but at first we (south-east of the fire) were not aware of what was happening, because the wind was so noisy.

"It reached 40kmh.”

She said neighbours only became aware of the fire when others rang from the south side of the river to tell them.

While one of the two local Rural Fire Brigade sheds was just 100m away from the fire, "the RFB chief was at Australia Zoo attending a birthday party”, the neighbour said.

"And one of the houses (destroyed) was his.”

The neighbour believed the fire started accidentally at number 61 and spread north-westerly with the strong winds.

She said that, along with the rural firies, the "suburban” fire service arrived quickly.

The Noosa North Shore Ferry service also burst into action to help.

"We have two ferries,” ferry owner-manager Cliff Andreassen said.

"We dedicated one of the ferries and a driver to emergency services.

"Fortunately it was not a very busy day.”

It is understood rural fire services travelled from Doonan, Tinbeerwah, Cooroy and Eumundi to help contain the blaze.