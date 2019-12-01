Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are at the scene of a crash at Mirani.
Police are at the scene of a crash at Mirani.
News

TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in Mirani crash

Janessa Ekert
, Janessa.Ekert@dailymercury.com.au
30th Nov 2019 9:45 PM | Updated: 1st Dec 2019 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash at Mirani tonight. 

Police are investigating the fatal traffic crash. Preliminary investigations indicate a truck and car travelling west on Mackay Eungella Road collided about 7.35pm and the car caught fire.

The three occupants escaped from the car but the girl suffered critical injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The female driver and nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

EARLIER: MACKAY'S forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious traffic crash tonight at Mirani after reports of a car on fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service said CPR was performed on a 13 year old girl at the crash site at the Mackay Eungella Rd and Brand Rd intersection.

A nine-year-old boy was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with injuries to his stomach and arm.

Police received reports of a multi-vehicle crash at 7.40pm and one car was on fire.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to hospital with knee injuries.

A QAS spokesman said the patients were taken to hospital at various times.

The crash is being investigated. No more is known at this stage.

More Stories

car crash editors picks fatality mackay police mirani
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        News Aspiring pianists will put on a dazzling show as they compete for grand prizes at the Noosa Music Society 2019 Young Pianist Awards.

        Our Mo Bros bristling with healthy success

        Our Mo Bros bristling with healthy success

        News Noosa Council Mo Bros the best at growing awareness for men’s health.

        Behind Noosa’s iconic wetsuit brand

        premium_icon Behind Noosa’s iconic wetsuit brand

        News Thousands of local children have grown up surfing in Zee Wetsuits, which have been...

        Leaky roof stoush rolls on to courtroom

        premium_icon Leaky roof stoush rolls on to courtroom

        News The next chapter of a long-running stoush over a leaking roof is set to play out in...